NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A chlorine leak caused crews to respond to a section of New Haven.
Police had a section of Welton Street blocked off on Wednesday morning.
They determined that the leak came from the H. Krevit Co. chemical plant on Welton Street.
The plant gave investigators a rundown of its operations and is cooperating.
Police said they received a call around 3:30 a.m. for an odor. Hamden police received the original call and said people reported having respiratory problems and smelling the scent of chlorine.
People at the Leeway Inc. nursing home reported the odor. Firefighters believe the smell got into the buildings through the HVAC system or sewer.
See photos from the scene here.
Crews initially said a chlorine-based product was in the sewer system, but not in the air.
Firefighters were called and metered the area. However, they did not get any readings in the sewer.
Water pollution authorities and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection are on the scene.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.