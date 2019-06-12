NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A New Haven school was put in a ‘shelter-in-place’ mode due to a nearby chemical leak.
The leak was reported at a nearby lab at Science Park, not far from Highville Charter School.
Officials said someone was getting evicted in one of the labs at Science Park and was putting chemicals down the drain.
The smell covered a number of blocks, and filtered into the school, leading to a shelter-in-place.
The school has since been dismissed.
“Thinking they were going to be safe by putting them down the sink, there was some mixture with Clorox, but again it caused an odor, caused the school behind us, Highville Charter School to go into shelter in place, we’ve since released them but it was out of an abundance of caution to make sure we didn’t put students into an area we were unsure of," said Rick Fontana, of New Haven Emergency Management.
There is no danger to the public and the fire department isolated the area.
The Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection also responded.
