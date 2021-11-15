CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - Thousands of homeowners continued to clean up after historic storms hit Connecticut over the weekend.

National Weather Service: Four tornadoes touched down in CT STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Stonington on Nov. 13, and EF-0 tornad…

The National Weather Service confirmed that four separate small tornadoes touched down in the state on Saturday.

Significant damage remained in Cheshire on Monday morning.

Crews kick-started the cleanup efforts on Sunday, but they still had quite a bit of work ahead of them. On Country Club Road, not only did the storm flatten a fence, but high winds also turned a trampoline from a family’s backyard into a hunk of mangled metal.

Less than a mile away, another family’s trampoline was tossed into the air and left dangling from power lines.

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Cheshire in the area of Higgins Road and Mountain Road and then swept down along Country Club Road.

Those locations were just the tip of the iceberg.

The NWS confirmed that three other small tornadoes struck our state in Branford, Plainfield, and Stonington.

Thousands of people were left temporarily without electricity, but most of those folks did have power Monday morning. The cleanup effort across several Connecticut communities could take week.

Despite all the damage overall, no major injuries were reported.