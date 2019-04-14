CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) -- Cole Kubicza has a neuro-genetic disorder called Angelman Syndrome.
It is caused by a deletion on the fifteenth chromosome.
The nine-year-old’s mother, Jennifer Kubicza, said it causes a lot of different delays for Cole.
“He’s non-verbal,” Jennifer said. “He has seizures, sleep disturbances.”
Jennifer said it’s hard for Cole to participate in a lot of the same activities that other kids can do because of those delays.
Cole has always loved bikes, but he can’t ride a regular bike. Adaptive bikes are expensive and the Cheshire community rallied behind him to make his dream come true.
“We were able to get the bike from the giveaway through people’s donations, which was great,” Jennifer said.
The bike allows Cole to have more freedom.
“We’re still able to control him and help him if he needs to, but he can steer himself,” Jennifer. “He can pedal himself.”
Sunday’s weather made for a perfect day for Cole to take his new bike out for a test ride.
“He was definitely really excited,” Jennifer said. “It took us a little while to adjust the settings and make sure it fit him well.”
Cole was pedaling like he’s done it before, his mother said.
Jim Kubicza, Cole’s father, said riding the bike is a great way for him to get his energy out.
“Him being able to just kind get out, get some fresh air, rather than just be stuck inside or with us,” Jim said. “He has the freedom now to actually go on there.”
The Kubicza family is also helping to organize an Angelman’s Syndrome walk in Chesire. It will be on May 18 at Cheshire High School. For more information, click here.
