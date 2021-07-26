CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) -- The start of the school year is right around the corner.
For some students, the transition from remote learning to in-person classes may be a difficult adjustment.
Because of that, one town is working to help students make the change.
The town of Cheshire has created a back-to-school support group. It’s all in an effort to make students feel comfortable heading back into the classroom.
“We’ve become aware of the struggles and challenges kids have faced over the past 18 months,” said Michelle Piccarillo, Cheshire’s Human Services director.
The pandemic created big changes for school-aged children, navigating new territory with social distancing and remote learning.
Now, another adjustment is children are heading back to the classroom.
“What we wanted to do is be proactive about making sure that we’re getting our kids the support they need to get back to school and to feel good about it and to feel less anxious and nervous about it,” Piccarillo said.
She’s been working with school counselors to create the program, and said counselors found some children who returned to school last year had anxiety about being back.
Also, their attendance suffered as a result.
“Remote learning presents a challenge when you have a student who is avoidant or anxious about school in the first place, so that sort of adds a level, but then when you have someone who hasn’t struggled in that way, it also introduces that kind of school avoidance school anxiety piece,” she explained.
There will be four different groups targeting middle and high school students, and middle and high school students’ parents.
“We plan to introduce mindfulness exercises, strategies for managing anxiety, grounding techniques, conflict resolution skills and things like that,” she said.
Wednesday is the last day to sign up for the programs.
