CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - Cheshire High School dismissed early on Monday due to coronavirus concerns.
On Monday morning, Cheshire learned a member of its food service staff developed symptoms associated with COVID-19.
Out of an abundance of caution, Cheshire dismissed its high schoolers at 11:15 a.m.
The district's superintendent says the working conditions in the kitchen are such that the other food service staff were potentially in close contact.
With the state's rising numbers, parents say they felt it was only a matter of time.
"Back in August, we were kind of taking over under bets, and all of it was under where we are right now, quite honestly. I was thinking if we're still in school past Halloween, that's gravy to us," said Mike Dimech.
Students at the high school are already doing a hybrid model, so the students say while they'd rather be in school with their friends and teachers, they've adapted to remote learning.
For the next few days, the students will move to the distance learning model, with a plan to be back in school on Thursday.
It's not just Cheshire. Districts around the state are making changes for this week and the future as the state sees its number of cases increase.
