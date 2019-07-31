CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) – This summer has certainly been a hot one, and as the state deals with the fourth heatwave of the year, one business in Cheshire has no problem keeping cool.
Ice Matters has specialized in creating ice sculptures for two decades. The studio where the masterpieces are chiseled and carved is just 18 degrees.
Still, the heat and humidity pose a major challenge while freezing the massive blocks of ice.
“It sounds great. My office is probably 18 degrees hopefully, so we spend the hot days in there, which is really nice, but everything outside of the freezer is a constant battle for us,” said Bill Covitz, owner.
The team at Ice Matters created a special Channel 3 ice sculpture on Wednesday.
