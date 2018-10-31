CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - A manhunt has ended 3 hours after an inmate escaped from a prison Wednesday night.
The inmate, identified as 25-year-old Luis Clarke, escaped from Cheshire Correctional Institution on Highland Avenue.
Cheshire Police said Clarke was taken into custody around 9:30 p.m. on Broad Street in Meriden.
According to the Department of Corrections, Clarke escaped from a minimum security housing unit section known as the Cheshire Annex.
At around 6:30 p.m., the prison was placed in lock down after Clarke was found missing at the end of the evening outside recreational period.
According to the Department of Corrections website, Clarke was serving 18 months for violation of probation. His release date was set for December 2019.
Neighborhoods in the area were interrupted as kids were out trick or treating.
"We told our teenagers to stay put. They weren't going to go out with friends and we made sure the doors were locked," said Robert Venice.
Robert Venice got the Code Red call from police and he said it was the first of its kind.
"It' just an emergency alert over the telephone and they tell what was happening in the area," Venice said.
Police did not say how Clarke got to Meriden, but neighbors were concerned about how he may have used Halloween to his advantage.
"It's probably one of the better nights if they were going to do something like that if they were going to blend in," said Venice.
It's still unclear how Clarke escaped or if it being Halloween helped him go unnoticed for several hours.
No additional details were provided.
