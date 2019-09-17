CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - A man arrested in connection with a deadly case of domestic violence was charged with murder on Tuesday.
Emanuel Dominguez-VillaGomez was first arrested last week.
Police said they found his wife, Monique Dominguez, in a pool of blood at their Mountain Road home in Cheshire on Sept. 11.
Both appeared to have suffered knife wounds.
She passed away over the weekend and her death is now ruled a homicide.
Court documents obtained by Channel 3 showed that Monique Dominguez suffered between 20 and 30 stab wounds on her face, neck, arms and back.
According to the documents, she told police that Dominguez-VillaGomez tried to kill her because he felt she cheated on him.
At first, Dominguez-VillaGomez was only charged with assault.
That changed on Tuesday when he was charged with murder in court.
He's due back in court on Oct. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.