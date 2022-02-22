CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) – Last week Cheshire sold a winning powerball jackpot ticket, but it’s not the only valuable ticket in town.
For decades, one man has had a rare NBA ticket in his home: Michael Jordan’s debut with the Chicago Bulls.
The ticket is now up for auction.
Michael Cole decided to put his 1984 memento up for auction after seeing a ticket for the same game make more than $200,000 at auction in December.
He’s on track to make even more that what that ticket made.
Michael Jordan is hailed by many as the greatest NBA player of all time.
The six-time NBA champion debuted in 1984.
His first opponent was the Washington Bullets.
Michael Cole, who just started at Northwestern University north of Chicago, had two tickets thanks to a family friend.
"So my father decided to surprise me by saying, reaching out to a friend, arranging two tickets to be left at will call for me for the opening game," Cole said.
Cole ended up going alone, throwing away the ticket he used to get in.
He always held onto the spare.
It’s now up on Heritage Auction.
The current bid is $260,000.
"It was never an investment, it was never something I held onto thinking oh, when's the right time to sell it. Just someone who had incredibly good fortune based my hoarding tendencies," said Cole.
Cole said he doesn’t have big plans with the money.
"There's always that hope someone says oh, he's gonna get a tesla, he's gonna get, yeah, that's just not who I am. We have two kids in college, I think folks know what college costs these days, we have a mortgage, we have expenses," Cole said.
Of course, some of it will be going toward some fun.
"Some trips that maybe we wouldn't have thought to spend money on, experiences with family and friends, those kind of things," said Cole.
The auction can be found here.
Bidding ends Saturday at 11 p.m.
The minimum bid to make right now is $270,000.
