CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) -- The Cheshire Police Department arrested a man on Friday on charges of sex assault, strangulation, and threatening.
Police arrested 32-year-old Mark Lacy after police said they were called to an incident that took place on Wallingford Rd. on Friday morning.
Lacy was charged with aggravated sexual assault, strangulation, threatening, risk of injury, unlawful restraint, and assault.
The circumstances surrounding the call are unknown.
Lacy is being held on $500,000 bond and is due in court on Monday, February 4th.
