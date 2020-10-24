CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - An employee of the Cheshire Police Department is in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Officials made the announcement Saturday.
Fingerprinting services at the police department have been suspended for the day.
Other police services to the town are not being impacted.
The department is currently in the process of thoroughly cleansing their station and are following guidance from the Chesprocott Health District.
It is unclear if the employee that tested positive was a department officer.
