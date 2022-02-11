Cheshire Police investigate oil truck rollover crash

CHESHIRE, CT. (WFSB) - The Cheshire Police Department is investigating after an oil truck rollover crash on Bethany Mountain Road on February 11.
The truck caused a hazardous materials incident.
Up to 2,000 gallons of home heating oil leaked out.
The Cheshire Fire Department and the Environmental Protection (CT DEEP) were called in to contain and clean the scene.
The driver was talked to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.