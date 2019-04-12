CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) -- Cheshire police have released the identification of a woman who was found dead near a walking trail in February.
Police said the body of 49-year-old Lisa Charette was found near the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail between Schoolhouse Road and West Johnson Avenue on Feb. 19.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the manner of death a suicide.
The investigation has since been closed.
