CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - A man reported that a stranger was watching his 6-year-old son from a wooded area in Cheshire.
According to police, the homeowner was doing yard work while his son played in his driveway Saturday afternoon.
Around 3 p.m. the homeowner said he noticed a man, approximately 6 feet tall with brownish hair and glasses, park a possible red Subaru Forester on an adjacent side street.
The homeowner said he noticed the driver watching his son from a wooded area between the property and the side street.
When the homeowner approached the stranger, the stranger ran back to his vehicle and sped away.
Police asked anyone with information, including homeowners with possible surveillance footage, to give them a call at 203-271-5531.
