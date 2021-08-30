CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - Students in Cheshire are ready to head back to class this week.
Eyewitness News spoke with Cheshire’s superintendent, Jeff Solan, ahead of their first day back about preparations to get the schools ready.
“Of course, every year, we’re scrambling to make sure our classrooms are clean, tidy. Hopefully, that’s another exciting reason to come to our schools this year," Solan explained.
Cheshire goes back to class Tuesday.
Additional details on their back-to-school plan can be found here.
