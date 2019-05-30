CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - A student from Cheshire has advanced in a national "Doodle for Google" competition.
Natalia Pepe, a 3rd grader at St. Bridget School, was named the Connecticut winner for her doodle called "Farmers."
The selection joined 52 other state and American territory winners announced on Thursday and was celebrated during a surprise assembly Thursday morning.
Representatives from Google unveiled Natalia’s artwork and showed students how to nominate it during the national round.
This year’s doodle competition marked the 11th edition and was open to kindergarten through 12th grade students across the United States. The students were asked to redesign the Google logo for a day.
This year’s prompt was “When I grow up, I hope…”, with judges including comedian Jimmy Fallon, 2018 National Teacher of the Year Mandy Manning as well as Kermit the Frog.
Natalia's doodle statement was: “When I grow up, I hope there will be more farms and more people to grow their own food. I think people and our Planet would benefit from it.”
Voting for the national competition will be open from June 3 to June 7.
