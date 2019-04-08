CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) -- A local ‘mom and pop’ shop is closing their doors for good.
After serving the community for 52 years, Furniture Barn in Cheshire is going out of business.
The owners say it's because of competition from big box stores that led to the decision to close.
Owner Fred Reich and his wife Sylvia, first opened the store on West Main Street back in 1966.
They are thanking their customers for all their support through the years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.