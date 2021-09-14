CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - Governor Lamont met with legislative leaders today.
He wants to extend his pandemic emergency powers another ninety days. Lawmakers will take that up in a special session later this month.
This includes mask wearing, booster shots, and children’s vaccines.
However, what’s not on the agenda for the session is the surge in juvenile crime.
People in several communities are outraged and want something done.
Police departments all over are dealing with an increase in juvenile crime, especially car thefts.
For law enforcement, their hands are often tied. By law, they’re not allowed to chase someone so people get away.
Cheshire has just formed a special task force with Southington Police. It's basically detective work.
Once they recover the stolen car, they look for things to help identify who was in that car.
“If a credit card or a wallet was in the car and the card was being used somewhere - you can go to a store and get video. Certainly its been a problem in our area but but again across the state," Cheshire Police Chief Neil Dryfe said.
Recently, the judicial department made some changes by making it easier for police to access criminal records on weekends and nights.
Some feel it's a step in the right direction, but falls short.
