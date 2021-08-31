Cheshire students, parents ready to rock on their first day of school

CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - Students in Cheshire returned to the classroom Tuesday to kick off the Fall semester.

Most students we spoke with were excited.

The three Belin girls walked into Chapman Elementary with their dad, Jefferson.

Cheshire Public Schools prepared for the upcoming school year CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - Students in Cheshire are ready to head back to class.

They all had a bounce in their step although they were pumped up for different reasons.

"[Are you excited to go back to school?] Yes. [Why?] Because I miss my friends and I want to see them again," Jasmine Belin tells us.

"I’m very excited that they’re going to school. They have too much energy and I’m glad they are going to explode it all here," Jefferson Belin says.

"I love reading and doing new things in school," second grader Rosie Hurst noted.

Rosie and her brother, Joel, have been looking forward to the Fall semester, even though students across Connecticut will need to continue wearing masks inside, but Rosie and other kids we spoke with say it's no big deal.

"It’s not a big deal, because we get mask breaks, so we can take them off then," explained Hurst.

Rosie and Joel's mom, Amanda, would know. This is her second straight first day of school, because she's also a teacher in Wallingford.

Amanda hopes this semester is special for all the kids, but also feels a more routine than last year.

"I know that they are looking forward to getting back to a much more regular kind of year in terms of being at school hopefully all the year," Amanda Hurst added.