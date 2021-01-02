CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) -- First responders in New Haven County rolled up their sleeves Saturday morning and got vaccinated for COVID-19.
It was a moment that has been months in the making.
Saturday morning, the Chesprocott Health District hosted its first COVID-19 vaccine clinic for first responders.
HAPPENING NOW: @chesprocott Health District is vaccinating 120 first responders. Firefighters, police officers and EMTs from Cheshire, Prospect and Wolcott are among those receiving their first doses of the Moderna vaccine. @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/7wAD3ZMppC— Ayah Galal (@ayahgalal) January 2, 2021
“We’ve been planning for this, waiting for this, and today is our day,” said Maura Esposito, director of Health for the Chesprocott Health District.
Chesprocott received 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine. On Saturday, 120 doses started going into the arms of EMTs, firefighters, and police officers from Cheshire, Prospect, and Wolcott.
“This is incredible, it’s the start of a next chapter. We owe our first responders an enormous amount for all they’ve done working straight through this pandemic,” said Cheshire Town Manager Sean Kimball.
Prospect Mayor Robert Chatfield, who has been a member of the Prospect Fire Department for 56 years, said this will add a much-needed layer of protection for first responders.
“They’re the ones manning the calls and going to the homes when the tones go over, and if they don’t all have it, then we’re not going to have first responders because they might be down also,” Chatfield said.
Despite slow vaccine rollouts nationwide, Governor Ned Lamont says he’s pleased with the pace Connecticut is distributing the vaccines at.
“The ones here you see getting the vaccine, they have family members, elderly parents, all different walks of life,” said Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens.
First responders are part of the phase 1A vaccine rollout.
Stephens said he’s optimistic about the protection the vaccine will provide.
“We’re going to many homes and accident scenes and this is going to help keep not just my officers but the public safe,” Stephens said.
Nearly one year after COVID changed lives drastically, local leaders say there is light at the end of the tunnel.
