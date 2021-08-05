CHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding a crash in Chester.
It happened just before 10 Wednesday night at the corner of Route 148 and Baker Road.
State Police say a 2005 Jeep Wrangler was heading west on Route 148 when it went off the roadway while trying to navigate a curve and went down an embankment, causing it to rollover.
The driver, a 47-year-old Chester man, was ejected from the vehicle and became trapped underneath it.
He was taken to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries.
Part of Route 148 was closed while crews worked to get the driver out safely and remove the vehicle from the embankment, but has since reopened.
Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Trooper Green of the CT State Police at 860-399-2100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.