CHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating an armed robbery over the weekend.
It happened during the early morning hours Sunday on Goose Hill Road in Chester.
Town officials say the homeowner was caught off guard when two armed suspects approached him while he was in his driveway.
They demanded the resident hand over any money he had on him and potentially tried to steal a vehicle that was nearby.
The suspects fired two shots into the air as they fled the scene.
No injuries were reported, but Chester officials say the resident was visibly shaken.
Similar incidents were reported in Westbrook and Tylerville.
It is unclear if these three incidents are connected to each other.
The CT State Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
