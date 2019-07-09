(WFSB) - There's free Chick-fil-A on Tuesday as long as customers dress "udderly" ridiculous.
Chick-fil-A called Tuesday "Cow Appreciation Day."
The restaurant chain said all customers have to do is buy or create a cow costume and wear it to a Chick-fil-A location.
Those who "beef" up their appearance will receive a free entree.
Officials said the free entree can not be redeemed through the Chick-fil-A app.
Chick-fil-A has locations in Newington, West Hartford, Glastonbury, Southington, Wallingford, Enfield, North Haven, Uncasville, Brookfield and Danbury.
More information can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.