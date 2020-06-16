EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- A Massachusetts police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash along I-91 in East Windsor on Tuesday.
The crash happened between exits 42 and 44.
According to police, Chicopee Police Officer Angela Santiago was killed in the crash. She was off duty at the time.
In addition to being an officer, the Chicopee Police Department said Santiago served as a Chicopee High School resource officer.
It is unclear at this time what caused the crash, or if any arrests have been made.
I-91 south has since reopened.
