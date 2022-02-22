BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – The Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner says Brenda Lee Rawls died of natural causes.
In January Mayor Joe Ganim announced police detectives were placed on administrative leave for the death investigation of Rawls.
Bridgeport police say the cause and manner of death were released Tuesday.
“The cause of death has been certified as Cardiovascular Disease. The contributory cause of death is Diabetes,” officials said.
“The Detective Bureau will officially close this case once the OCME legal documents are physically received at the Bridgeport Police Department,” Bridgeport police said. "The Bridgeport Police Department continues to express their heartfelt sympathies to the Rawls family during this difficult time."
Brenda Lee Rawls’ family released a statement on Bridgeport police announcing the cause and manner of death:
This is highly inappropriate and incredibly insensitive to the family. It further demonstrates the lack of compassion demonstrated by the City of Bridgeport and the BPD. The family was just notified of the cause of death less than two hours ago and has not even had an opportunity to digest the autopsy results, and all the City cares about is issuing a press release to try to absolve themselves of this fiasco.
The autopsy doesn't excuse the conduct of the BPD in failing to notify the family of Brenda's death, the disrespect they showed Brenda's family and that they did not know the cause of death when they failed to treat the location as a potential crime scene.
You further state "The Detective Bureau will officially close this case once the OCME legal documents are physically received at the Bridgeport Police Department." The BPD cannot "close a case" or investigation that they never initiated in the first place.
