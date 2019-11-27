HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There were questions remaining about why a prosecutor has taken years to review investigations where officers used deadly force.
The state’s Criminal Justice Commission met on Monday to discuss that prosecutor, Gail Hardy, of the Hartford Judicial District.
At this time, it is unclear why Hardy hasn’t completed four investigations into deadly shootings involving officers.
Some of the cases even go back more than a decade.
On Wednesday, Chief State’s Attorney Kevin Kane released a report regarding this, saying the Commission should discuss the matter with Hardy.
Hardy is investigating four deadly shootings by police officers that occurred between 2008 and 2012. They involve state police and police in Manchester, East Hartford and Hartford.
The officers involved in those incidents have returned to duty.
In Kane’s report, it says it is unclear why Hardy did not complete the reports, “even though it may be understandable for her to have paused to handle something more urgent at a given moment.”
He goes on to say “It is noteworthy that the Hartford Judicial District is one of, if not the busiest in the state, both in caseload and in the number of incidents of use of deadly force requiring the issuance of a report pursuant to Section 51-277a. State's Attorney Hardy has been responsible for ten such incidents since she became State's Attorney in 2007. This is roughly twice as many as any other State's Attorney since she took office.”
As a result, Kane said while he does not think the Commission should consider removal from office as an option, it should sit with Hardy in executive session to discuss the matter.
