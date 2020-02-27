NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - A child abuse complaint in Norwalk led to the arrests of two people.
Jose Valenzuela, 35, and Liseth Castillo-Cruz, 31, both of Danbury, were the subject of the complaint, which was made on Jan. 16 by the Department of Children and Families.
Detetives in Norwalk said they conducted the investigation and learned during an interview that the child was struck with a belt on multiple occasions by the mother, Castillo-Cruz, and her boyfriend, Valenzuela.
They said they also learned that the child had been struck by a phone cord wire and was made to hold books over head until it hurt, all as a form of punishment.
Arrest warrants were issued for both suspects on Feb. 24.
They were arrested on Wednesday at separate locations in Danbury.
Valenzuela was charged with risk of injury to a minor, cruelty to persons and third-degree assault.
His bond was set at $100,000.
Castillo-Cruz was charged with risk of injury to a minor and cruelty to persons.
Her bod was set at $75,000.
Both suspects are due in court on March 6.
