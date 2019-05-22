HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The Broadway musical "Waitress" is playing at The Bushnell in a few weeks.
On Wednesday, they held a casting call for local girls auditioning for the part of "Lulu."
"Inspired by Adrienne Shelley’s beloved film WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna – a waitress and expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage," according to The Bushnell.
The assistant director of "Waitress" says casting local girls is adding a unique spark.
"Getting to have two people join in the show in every city has been really exciting and Lulu is such a special moment in the show," said Susanna Wolk, Assistant Director, Waitress the Musical.
Lulu is the daughter of Jenna.
Wolk says whoever plays Lulu needs heart and soul.
"They really are like the center of attention on stage for this moment. So, someone who's going to bring their own spunk and personality to that and feel excited to be in front of 2,000 people," Wolk said.
A few dozen girls auditioned on Wednesday.
Two will be chosen in the next couple weeks to join the performance on stage.
The musical consists of four performances. It begins on June 18 and runs through June 23.
Tickets can be purchased at the Bushnell box office, by calling 860-987-5900, or click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.