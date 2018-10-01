EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A child and an adult were injured after a car drove into a Dollar Tree in East Hartford on Monday evening.
The crash happened after 5 p.m. at the Dollar Tree on Burnside Avenue.
Fire crews at the scene said a young boy suffered minor injuries after he was hit by the car when it crashed through the store.
A second person also suffered minor injuries.
Three people who were inside the car refused treatment.
It is unclear at this time what caused the car to crash into the store.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
