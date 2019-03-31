NORWICH, CT (WFSB)- A child and one other person suffered minor burns in a second alarm fire in Norwich on Sunday.
According to a fire official, crews responded to McKinley Avenue around 9:45 p.m.
Four departments helped bring the fire under control and ultimately knock it down.
The Red Cross is helping six people who have been displaced by the fire.
The downtown region of Norwich was without power at this time, according to officials.
The police department also received multiple reports of power outages in the area.
No firefighters were injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
