STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Police say a child was attacked by a dog near a school in Stratford.
The dog attack happened on Everett Street, police said.
An officer in the area saw the dog attacking the child and stopped to help.
When the dog wouldn't let go of the child, the officer used his taser in an attempt to stop it.
The dog let go but then went after the officer, who used the taser a second time, but it didn't help.
The officer was ultimately forced to shoot the dog to stop the attack.
The child was taken to the hospital for treatment, however the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.
The dog died from injuries at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.