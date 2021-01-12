ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - A child in California whose picture drummed up hopes of finding a missing Ansonia girl was not who the internet users thought she was.
Ansonia police said they received information on Monday that the child, who was found wandering around an apartment in San Diego, CA, looked just like missing Vanessa Morales.
However, the San Diego Sheriff's Department confirmed that the child was not Vanessa.
Do you recognize the toddler in these photos? @SDSOSanMarcos Deputies found her wandering at a basketball court of the Barham Villas Apartments in the 500 block of E. Barham Drive around 6:00 p.m. We’re looking for her parents or guardians. 📞 858-565-5200 if you have info. pic.twitter.com/Dmc5c4DPV1— San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) January 12, 2021
Vanessa's mother, Christine Holloway, was found beaten to death in her Myrtle Avenue home in Dec. 2019.
Vanessa was reported missing around the same time.
RELATED: Ansonia police make arrest in murder case connected to Amber Alert
Holloway's boyfriend, Jose Morales, is the suspect in both the murder and Vanessa's disappearance.
However, he's only been charged in the murder case. He pleaded not guilty.
Anyone with information about Vanessa's whereabouts is asked to call police.
An Amber Alert remains in effect.
