ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - A child in California whose picture drummed up hopes of finding a missing Ansonia girl was not who the internet users thought she was.

Ansonia police said they received information on Monday that the child, who was found wandering around an apartment in San Diego, CA, looked just like missing Vanessa Morales.

However, the San Diego Sheriff's Department confirmed that the child was not Vanessa.

Vanessa's mother, Christine Holloway, was found beaten to death in her Myrtle Avenue home in Dec. 2019.

Vanessa was reported missing around the same time.

Holloway's boyfriend, Jose Morales, is the suspect in both the murder and Vanessa's disappearance. 

However, he's only been charged in the murder case. He pleaded not guilty.

Anyone with information about Vanessa's whereabouts is asked to call police.

An Amber Alert remains in effect.

