MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Boys and girls facilities in Milford, Bridgeport and Norwalk were evacuated on Thursday morning after police said they received threats.
Police said one of the threats involved the Boys & Girls Village on Wheelers Farm Road in Milford.
However, the organization itself later said the threats claimed an explosive device was placed at one of the three facilities, but did not mention a specific location.
According to Milford police, a text message came from a parent whose child was denied by the school.
It's unclear how long ago the denial took place, police said.
They said the staff received "threats and warnings" and immediately contacted them on Thursday.
They said the Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad was called.
The CEO of BGV released a statement on Thursday afternoon:
Upon receipt of the threat, BGV staff immediately notified law enforcement and carried out a safe and orderly evacuation of its facilities.
Law enforcement responded promptly and has declared all facilities clear of any threat. All Boys & Girls Village staff and students have returned safely and have resumed their normal daily activities.
Boys & Girls Village has a full range of procedures in place to safely respond to any threat to the well-being or security of the organization, its clients, staff or other associates. Those procedures were followed this morning. We also have on staff a former senior law enforcement officer who is responsible for ensuring that all of our procedures and protocols are up-to-date and can be quickly and effectively employed if needed.
We would like to thank state and local law enforcement officials for their prompt, thorough and professional response to this incident. This incident is now in their hands for further investigation. Boys & Girls Village will have no further comment on this matter in order to best protect the privacy and security of our clients, parents and staff.
There is no word on a suspect.
