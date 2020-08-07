NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – An 8-year-old boy has died after being shot Thursday night in New Haven.
It happened just after 10:30 p.m. at a home on Howard Avenue, between Columbus Avenue and Minor Street.
According to police, responding officers treated the boy in a second-floor bedroom, where he was found with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the death is believed to have been accidental at this time.
As part of the investigation, detectives seized a handgun and a safe from the home.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven police at 203-946-6304.
