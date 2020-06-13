CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - A child has died after being struck by a vehicle in Cheshire Friday night.
According to Cheshire Police Lt. Michael Durkee officers responded to Wiese Road near Richmond Glen Drive around 8:00 p.m. for a report of a child that had been struck by a motor vehicle.
First responders immediately began administering first aid to the child before transporting them to an area hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.
The driver of the vehicle that struck the child remained on scene and is cooperating with investiagators.
The identity of the child is being withheld until family members have been notified.
It is unclear if the driver is facing any charges.
