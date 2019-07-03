HARTFORD, CT (WFSBB) – A child fell out of a window in Hartford Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened on Webster Street.
According to police, the 3-year-old fell three stories out of a window.
The child is currently in the hospital with broken bones.
Police posted on Twitter to remind people to secure windows screens and keep furniture away from windows.
Please, please, PLEASE secure screen windows and keep furniture away from them. Hot weather=open windows. A 3yr old fell 3 stories today on Webster St and is currently hospitalized w/broken bone(s). It only takes a second for a child to accidentally push themselves out. 🙏🏻— Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) July 4, 2019
This could cause a child to climb onto furniture and fall out of windows.
No additional information was released on the incident.
