ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - Two people in Ansonia were arrested after police received calls about a little boy on a roof.
David Hustek, 23, and 20-year-old Sarah Barker face risk of injury to a minor and first-degree reckless endangerment charges.
Police said they were called around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday to a home on Main Street.
An eyewitness shared Snapchat video with Channel 3 showing the toddler on top of the roof. See it here.
Officers said they found a 2-year-old boy on the roof of the home, which was about 30 feet off the ground.
One of the officers was able to convince the child to not move while up there.
Another officer forced entry into the home and found Hustek, the child's father, and Barker, the child's aunt, asleep and unaware of what happened.
The child was transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons.
Police said the home was in deplorable conditions. City officials inspected and condemned it.
Hustek and Barker were both arrested.
Both were held on $10,000 bonds.
They are due in Derby Superior Court on Thursday.
