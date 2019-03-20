NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven police have part of Dickerman Street blocked off for an investigation.
The police activity was reported around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to police, two or three masked men forced their way into the third floor of a home on Dickerman Street.
There were four adults and one small child inside the home at the time of the home invasion.
One adult victim was stabbed in the shoulder and another adult victim was stabbed in the leg.
The two other adults were punched, but the child was not harmed.
All victims were brought to the hospital.
Police crime tape was up at the scene.
"They had been robbed and three of them were pretty bloodied. I hadn’t seen the lady yet with the baby, I saw them later on during the investigation and the next thing I know the police were here so fast," said John Davis.
The incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven Police.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.