WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A child had to be taken to the hospital after being bitten by a dog.
West Haven Police said the child had been bit sometime Sunday afternoon on Albion Avenue.
Paramedics treated the child at the scene before taking them to the hospital for further treatment.
The child's injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
The police department's Animal Control Unit took the dog and placed it under a mandatory quarantine.
Police continue to investigate the circumstance surrounding the incident.
