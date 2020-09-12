VERNON (WFSB) - Vernon officials said a toddler is recovering from serious injuries after falling from a cliff.
Police, fire and EMS all responded to the Rails to Trails Saturday just before noontime after the child reportedly fell down a cliff.
The child, who was hiking with a parent and other children, slipped off the trail and down the cliff for an unknown reason.
Emergency responders were able to remove the child from the trail and transported the toddler to Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford for treatment.
