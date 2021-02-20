CORNWALL, CT (WFSB) - A child was taken to the hospital after officials say they fell off a ski lift Saturday afternoon.
It happened around 3:30 at the Mohawk Mountain Ski Area.
The area's ski patrol administered medical aid to the child before transporting them down the mountain via their toboggan, per protocol.
The child was taken to an area hospital as a precautionary measure.
