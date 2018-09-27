NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A child was killed following a car accident in New Britain on Thursday evening.
New Britain Police said the single-car accident took place in a driveway on Governor Street.
The 4-year-old male was brought to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The driver of the car, a 49-year-old male was not injured and is fully cooperating with the investigation.
No charges have been filed at this time.
Anyone who may have additional information is asked to call New Britain Police.
