MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Police in Manchester are looking for the driver of a stolen Lexus who initially took the car with a child inside.
The gray 2022 Lexus RX 350 was taken on Monday afternoon from the parking lot of 74 Main St.
The child was eventually taken out of the vehicle by the suspect on Summit Street. Police said the child is safe.
They said the Lexus had Connecticut registration BD96999.
The vehicle had been seen on I-84 east in the area of East Hartford, but was eventually located unoccupied in Manchester.
Vehicle has been located unoccupied in Manchester.— Manchester Police Department (@manchester_pd) October 4, 2021
Police asked anyone with information to call 911.
(3) comments
It is good to not leave your car running and to always take your keys with you when you leave your vehicle. It is also good to lock your house when you leave it. It is also good to never leave your drink at a bar and avoid drinking to drunkenness, plus go to the bar with friends who will keep an eye on you and stay where they can see you.
But car thieves, home burglars, and rapists should still be caught and prosecuted, and I would like to see the legislature actually address the increase in crime in Connecticut. It is not enough to merely send the message that the victim "should have been more careful".
Easy to steal when it is left running or with the keys in it. People are lazy and dumb.
From this morning's Courant:
"Westport police spokesman Lt. David Wolf, said, however, that vehicle owners can be their own best protection.
“In almost every case,” Wolf said of a recent flurry of car thefts in Westport and surrounding towns, “the stolen vehicle was unlocked with the keys (key fob) inside. Therefore, even with the assistance of a task force and extra officers on patrol, we will never be able to truly solve this problem unless people remember to always keep their cars locked.”
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville, CT
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.