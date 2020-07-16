GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A toddler and a mother were hurt in a drive-by shooting in Glastonbury, according to police.
They said it happened on Glastonbury Boulevard at the Homewood Suites on Thursday morning.
A news conference happened at 11:30 a.m.:
Police said they are looking for two men who were driving a newer model dark-colored Ford SUV, possibly an Explorer or Exposition.
They said the victims were shot in their legs. They were in the parking lot of the hotel at the time.
Both were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.
Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.