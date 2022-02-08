MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A Montville man is behind bars after police say they found child porn inside his home.
Preston Tonepahhote III was arrested and charged with third degree possession of child pornography.
The illicit material was discovered during a search of Tonepahhote III's home sometime on Monday.
This investigation initially began last month with the help of police in Deerfield, New Hampshire, though specific details as to what was reported to authorities weren't immediately available.
Tonepahhote III was issued a $100,000 bond and due in court Tuesday.
