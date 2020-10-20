MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Child pornography and sexting is on the rise among young people in Meriden, according to police.
Police said on Tuesday that it is seeing more cases of possession and transmission.
They said sexually explicit photos and videos are being created and shared within children's social networks and are often used to bully and harass the victims who are in the videos.
"The Meriden Police Department takes the possession of child pornography, even by a minor, very seriously," police said in a news release.
Police asked that parents talk to their children about the severity of making such photos and videos.
They pointed out that children who do it set themselves up for embarrassment, bullying, trouble with police and future consequences such as lowering the chances of college admissions and job prospects.
Children who send intimate images can be arrested and charged with a crime, especially if they are explicit files that involve other children, police said.
Meriden police shared the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's website, which has resources on how to approach children about cyber bullying, smart phones, gaming, social media safety, sexting and other online safety measures. Its website can be found here.
