SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested by Shelton police last week for possessing child pornography.
Officers said 45-year-old Christopher Galvin of Torrington was originally arrested twice back in January and April.
During those arrests, he was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and second-degree sexual assault.
Investigators said he had sex with a 13-year-old girl.
Further investigation into the case revealed naked photographs of the victim at various ages on Galvin's cellphone.
Galvin has now been charged with illegal possession of child pornography.
He was held on a $10,000 bond. His arraignment was on Nov. 30.
(1) comment
Bye Bye.
