EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Police are investigating after a child was critically injured after being struck by a car in East Hartford on Saturday.
East Hartford Lieutenant Josh Litwin told Channel 3 a 6-year-old boy was struck by a car in the area of Hillside Ave on Saturday afternoon.
Lieutenant Litwin said the child was taken to the hospital for severe injuries where he remains in critical condition.
The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police, Lieutenant Litwin said.
Lieutenant Litwin said the road is expected to reopen momentarily.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
