OLD LYME (WFSB) - Police are investigating an accident where a child was struck Saturday evening.
According to police, a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old South Windsor resident struck a 5-year-old New London resident who was crossing the road in a crosswalk near the intersection of Swan Avenue and Shore Road.
Police said the child became airborne upon impact.
Life Star responded and transported the victim to Yale New Haven Children's Hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.
Police are continuing to investigate the crash.
